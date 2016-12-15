Contact Us
Politics News
Vanguard News
Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide
N-DELTA LEADERS TO FG: We’ve clear mandate of region’s stakeholders, militants
Chibok girl recalls ‘miracle’ release: ‘I never knew I would return home’
Etebo attracts Arsenal, Leicester interest
Okogie urges prayers for a peaceful 2017
Punch News
Change will manifest in 2017, says Buhari
2016 prophecies that were off the mark
Naira faces further decline on continued dollar scarcity
$1.1bn Malabu scam: EFCC launches manhunt for ex-minister, Etete
Buhari should revisit the N’Delta amnesty programme — Mitee
SaharaReporters
One Thing We Must Do in 2017 By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
Biafra: Nigeria And The Rise Of Fraudulent Dullards With Born-to-Rule Mentality By Benjamin U. Nwosu
It is Time to Take Back Nigeria By Qansy Salako
Fayose's Empty Stomach Infrastructure! By Tope Michael
ThisDay Live
Dasuki Blames Ordeal on Buhari
Ooni has Never been Quizzed by EFCC, Say Ife Royal Families
Lagos hails judgement
Infantino Replaces Blatter as New FIFA President
‘Life Returning Back to Parts of Borno State as Security Stabilises’
The Sun News
Nigerians demand N100,000 minimum wage
Nigeria to languish in recession for 7 years if… –Primate Ayodele
LG autonomy: Reps on wild goose chase?
PERSONALITY: James Onanefe Ibori: That the tail wind may reign
Premium Times NG
In Rivers, echos of deadly electoral violence
ANALYSIS: How bickering, funding crisis, leaves Nigeria’s 40 opposition parties inactive
Akwa Ibom people not free under Gov. Emmanuel — Ex-Minister
Jonathan prays for Nigeria driven by talent and character, not religion, tribe
Producer lists 10 Kannywood goals for 2017
BattaBox
Entertainment News
Linda Ikeji
Linda Ikeji's New Year message to every young Nigerian girl (please watch)
Happy New Year 2017!!
Donald Trump's epic (and petty) New Year message to all
Love in Uromi! Mercy Johnson and husband share kiss in new video
Yemi Alade, the fans looking for her lyrics like Johhny & other stories
Teebillz and Tiwa Savage pictured together at Stephanie Coker's wedding
Seun Kuti urges celebs to reach out to Emmanuel Ugolee as Dbanj donates N1million to the kidney transplant
Exclusive photos: Husband beats and stabs his wife in her private part after accusing her of cheating
Bella Naija
Happy New Year, BellaNaijarians! Let’s Go into 2017 With a Positive Vibe
We will Battle Corruption to the Ground – President Buhari in New Year Message to Nigerians
BN Cuisine: Similar to Nigerian ‘Ekpang Nkukwo’ here’s Cameroonian ‘Ekwang’ on Precious Kitchen
Back On? Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz all smiles at Stephanie Coker & Olumide Adenirokun’s Wedding #StephTiMiDe1617
Ooni of Ife is Oduduwa Reincarnated – South-West Monarch
Y Naija
35 killed in Istanbul nightclub New Year attack
Leaked tapes: Wike is an embarrassment to Rivers – Peterside
Suicide bomber attacks Maiduguri on New Year’s eve
#YNaija2016Review: Solomon Dalung, Ben Murray-Bruce, Bobrisky… See the top 7 Nigerians who need to shut up in 2017
#YNaija2016Review: 7 things that need to change in Nigerian politics this year
TV Nolly
Sport News
SuperSport Nigeria
Nigerian quartet on the move in January
Rangers claim spot in year of underdogs
Remo Stars ready for NPFL
Friday insists on African spot
Oliseh loved by Fortuna stars
CompleteSports Nigeria
All Nigeria Sports
Business News
BusinessDay
Stakeholders insist on privatisation of refineries
Turkish, S/African firms eye Lagos water transportation
Obasanjo’s farm to generate 30,000 jobs for Liberians – Minister
Spanish train conductor due in court Sunday after crash kills 79
Merger of Publicis and Omnicon makes biggest ad firm
The Nation » Business
‘Zero-oil plan can get Nigeria out of recession’
Cowbellpedia hunts for young inventors
‘Outdoor advertising can boost economy’
Better days ahead for consumers—CPC
Experts identify funding as prerequisite for PPP
Nigeria Business News
NNPC says airlines can’t pay for aviation fuel
Lagos issues N47bn Bond
Power generation hits 4,000MW
Stanbic IBTC settles dispute with FRC, releases results
Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016
Job Vacancy News
Employment Nigeria
UI Designer/Developer
Job Vacancy at Citibank Nigeria Limited
Political Officers Recruitment at British High Commission Recruitment
Vacancy for a Agronomist at Millar Cameron
Vacancy for Public Health Enumerators at New Incentives
Jobs In Nigeria
PERSONAL ASSISTANT
Market Research Osogbo
Market Research Abeokuta
VIExperienced and Trainees Craft Apprentice Linesman
V Substation Electric Fitter Mechanics
NigeriaBestJobs
Job openings
Legal Entity Controller
vacancies at Schlumberger
TELLER
Careers at The British High Commission
Songs Of The Day
NotJustOk
VIDEO: Sean Tizzle – Thank You
VIDEO: Mostwanted – Dancefloor
VIDEO: Kay Kwansah – Battle Winner
VIDEO PREMIERE: Patoranking – God Over Everything
The 10 Hottest Rappers In Africa | #TheList2016
TooXclusive
VIDEO PREMIERE: Sean Tizzle – “Thank You”
Naira – “Capable” (Mixed By Suka Sounds)
Aremu Poki Poki – “Ki’ Sere” Ft Oyinkanade (Prod. By Tiwezi)
DressCode X Orezi X Young John – “No Kill Me” (Prod By Young John X Popito)
Flexy – “Isingbaka” Ft. Oritsefemi
Tayo TV
OJB Jezreel - Zion & Not Afraid & Locho
VIDEO: Baba Dee - Go Down
VIDEO: Dbanj - Bother You
SammyLee - Tonight
Dj Caise Feat Ice Prince - Crush
iROKTV
Technology News
TechLoy
Zoto tops Google Play Store’s Shopping Category in Nigeria
Algebra Ventures has secured US$10 million from IFC
Etisalat Delights Customers with “Green Xmas Offer”
Liquid Telecom acquires stake in Tanzanian ISP, Raha
Safaricom, M-KOPA sign talent exchange programme deal
Ogbonge Blog
NOW IN NIGERIA!!! Hands-on Life-changing Practical Training Events
How To Hide Blog Archive Widget From Showing On Blogger Website
How To Change The Currency in Facebook Ads Manager
How To View WordPress Users Registration Dates and Time
My Infinix Zero 4 Plus : Unboxing Photos, Specifications and Price
WebTrends Nigeria
Samsung Releases Ultraslim Galaxy A3 & Galaxy A5 for Young Consumers
BlackBerry Passport Is Now Available in Nigeria
BlackBerry Passport Redefines Productivity for Mobile Professionals with Boundary – Breaking Design and Features
BrowseDotCom announces its 2nd Annual “Grassroots” Conference
Affordable Data: Here is for You, Whining Android Users
Nigerian Forums
Nairaland
Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar In The World?
2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye
See How This Woman Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day (Photos)
Naira Faces Further Decline On Continued Dollar Scarcity
SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG?
Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline
What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University?
Physically Challenged People Working As Street Sweepers In Kaduna State
Gov. Ambode At Signing Of The Bond Deal With Issuing Houses At Lagos House, Ikeja
15 Tips To Prolong The Life-Span Of Your Vehicle
Nigerian Best Forum
Re: HOW TO MAKE 50k IN TWO DAYS
HOW TO MAKE 50k IN TWO DAYS
Singer Resigns From Choir Over Trump
Trump Hails Putin’s Halt Of U.S. Diplomats’ Expulsion
Killings: Defend Yourselves, Dokubo-Asari Tells Southern Kaduna
Nigerian Village Square
