Contact Us
About Us
Home
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Name:
Email:
Follow @Ogavendor
Politics News
Vanguard News
Epe’ll be next Dubai —Rivebond boss
Trump in a moment of prayer
Brass Fertiliser firm secures $6bn facility for methanol plant
Be a small business owner and overcome poverty
Diamond Bank unveils conditions for lending to SMEs
Punch News
NNPC, Sahara vessels to deliver cooking gas
Man remanded for stealing motorcycle
Oro hails FG’s decision on maritime university
Ambode’s ban of LG traffic fines
Lawyer wants Magu confirmed as EFCC chair
SaharaReporters
Ex-Minister's Son 'Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Houses'
Grass-Cutting Scandal: Senate Panel Writes CBN, Demands SGF Firms’ BVNs
In Defense Of Johnson Suleman's 'Inciting' Sermon By Emmanuel Ugwu
Nigeria Unplugged: Two Evenings With Dr. K And Dr. D By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
ThisDay Live
Dasuki Blames Ordeal on Buhari
Ooni has Never been Quizzed by EFCC, Say Ife Royal Families
Lagos hails judgement
Infantino Replaces Blatter as New FIFA President
‘Life Returning Back to Parts of Borno State as Security Stabilises’
The Sun News
PDP crisis: Delta deputy speaker, 3 others get indefinite suspension
NATO chief urges Russia to end Ukraine conflict
Son of former FCT minister in jail for money laundering
Anambra signage agency prosecutes 650 offenders
Premium Times NG
AFCON 2017: Egypt claim final ticket in dramatic fashion
Seventh witness testifies in corruption trial of Nigerian judge
3 Nigerian soldiers, several terrorists killed as troops battle Boko Haram
Lagos govt explains status of private waste operators
Beyoncé announces pregnancy, exposes baby bump
BattaBox
Entertainment News
Linda Ikeji
Now that Meek Mill is gone, Nicki Minaj & Drake reconcile (photos)
Beautiful photo of footballer John Ogu and his family
Kim Kardashian has testified in court over the Paris robbery case
Chuks Okebata’s wife’s name noticeably absent from her late husband’s obituary though other family members were listed
A warning to Karrueche? “If I love you, b**ch, ain't nobody gon' have you' - Chris Brown says (video)
"Shame to bad people" Daddy Showkey says as he shares a photo with Harysong and Kcee
Lol. It's now a competition? Fans are trolling Kim K over Beyonce's babies news
‘The Lego Batman’ Movie Set to Excite Children at the Cinemas This February
Bella Naija
BN TV: Maleek Berry Shares how he Came up with the Name “Starboy” with Wizkid in this Interview | Watch
Woman Claims Kidnappers of three Abuja Friends are Demanding $300,000 (N150m) Ransom | “It’s a lie” – Victim’s sister reacts
Meet Myoa, the Nigerian Soul Pop Singer that will be Performing at an Event for the American Superbowl
Recession: “Nigeria has never been an oil economy…. It is an agricultural economy” – Diamond Bank Founder, Pascal Dozie | WATCH
Uloma Ezirim’s Diaspora Chronicles: Finding the Right School For Your Child
Y Naija
The Thread: Beyonce is pregnant and Twitter can’t hold its peace
#BBNaija: Things get hot and steamy in the House in all the ways you can(t) imagine + more highlights
Today’s Noisemakers: Beyonce, Fayemi, Obiano and others
Just In: Gunmen kill 3 Nigerian officials in Cameroun
#WAFBEC2017: And the female pastors were not left out
TV Nolly
Sport News
SuperSport Nigeria
Udoh plays way into The Predictor's XI
Rivers hire psychologist for CCL test
Dogo likes NPFL break
‘Lobi tie a test run for RSLAF’
Iwobi unhappy despite scoring
CompleteSports Nigeria
All Nigeria Sports
Business News
BusinessDay
Stakeholders insist on privatisation of refineries
Turkish, S/African firms eye Lagos water transportation
Obasanjo’s farm to generate 30,000 jobs for Liberians – Minister
Spanish train conductor due in court Sunday after crash kills 79
Merger of Publicis and Omnicon makes biggest ad firm
The Nation » Business
Beauty clinic to clean wrinkles, frown lines launched in Lagos
OPEC: Russia cuts oil production as prices stabilise
Reps seek revocation of oil bloc licences
Osinbajo orders probe of contract fraud claim in water ministry
‘Safety culture in manufacturing poor’
Nigeria Business News
We‘ll avoid pitfalls of 2016 Budget process this year – Senate
Forcados pipeline set to boost oil exports
NDDC sets 21-point agenda for Niger Delta development
NCAA chief says closure of Abuja Airport best option
NECA wants CBN to obey court ruling on N50 stamp duty
Job Vacancy News
Employment Nigeria
Academic Staff Recruitment at The University of Africa
New Job Opening at PPC Limited
Jobs at at Ayoola Foods Limited - 2 positions
Vacancy at Me Cure Healthcare Limited for Medical Laboratory Scientist
Sales Executives Recruitiment at Lodestone Integrated Service
Jobs In Nigeria
PERSONAL ASSISTANT
Market Research Osogbo
Market Research Abeokuta
VIExperienced and Trainees Craft Apprentice Linesman
V Substation Electric Fitter Mechanics
NigeriaBestJobs
Job openings
Legal Entity Controller
vacancies at Schlumberger
TELLER
Careers at The British High Commission
Songs Of The Day
NotJustOk
VIDEO: Praiz x Naeto C – I Remember (Official “Lotanna” Soundtrack)
CDQ – Say-Baba
VIDEO: Cynthia Morgan – In Love
YQ – Hold Up (Beyonce Cover)
“Shame To Bad People… Together We Stand” – Daddy Showkey Reconciles Kcee & HarrySong
TooXclusive
Just P – “Hyped Love”
Seglaw – “Oreke”
CDQ – “Say Baba” (Prod by JayPizzle)
Hyper – “OTISHELE” (prod. by DJ Coublon)
Yemisi Fancy – “Oyari”
Tayo TV
OJB Jezreel - Zion & Not Afraid & Locho
VIDEO: Baba Dee - Go Down
VIDEO: Dbanj - Bother You
SammyLee - Tonight
Dj Caise Feat Ice Prince - Crush
iROKTV
Technology News
TechLoy
JA South Africa’s Youth Enterprise Development Programme to help 260 women become entrepreneurs
Fintech startup, Piggybank.ng saved ₦21 million for users last year
Efritin will be run remotely from outside the country – Nils Hammar
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates late Nigerian author, Flora Nwapa
This US company that sells West Africa-sourced Moringa has raised US$4.25 million
Ogbonge Blog
Konga.com Empowers Franchisees and Merchants in Nigeria
How I Use Feedburner To Auto Post From My Blog To Twitter
Zamzar Lets You Convert Files Online For Free
Unveiling The Gionee M6 Mirror : A Phone Bigger Than Your Needs
Add "Save As PDF" Option To Microsoft Office 2007 With This Add-In
WebTrends Nigeria
Samsung Releases Ultraslim Galaxy A3 & Galaxy A5 for Young Consumers
BlackBerry Passport Is Now Available in Nigeria
BlackBerry Passport Redefines Productivity for Mobile Professionals with Boundary – Breaking Design and Features
BrowseDotCom announces its 2nd Annual “Grassroots” Conference
Affordable Data: Here is for You, Whining Android Users
Nigerian Forums
Nairaland
Star Actor, Odunlade Adekola's Gay Role In A Movie Got People Talking (Pics, Video)
Manchester United Vs Hull City 0 - 0 (Full Time)
"I’m Human, I Need Sex Not Bible Verses Alone" - Zimbabwean Pastor’s Wife
Nigerian Couple Spice Up Their Pre-Wedding Photos With Bedroom Romance
Why You Should Know Your Genotype Before Considering Getting Married
Kidnappers Of Missing Abuja Ladies & Man Demand $300,000 Ransom
Woman Steals Bride’s Money At A Wedding
Man Slaps A Dead Man In His Coffin (Video)
Boko Haram Attacks UN Staff, Kills 5
"My Half Brother Is Causing So Much Problem In Our Family, Please Help"
Nigerian Best Forum
An Ngo That Train And Give Start Up Capital
call +2348109901032 ADMISSION IS ON INTO IRGIB AFRICAN UNIVERSITY
STUDY IN REGIONAL MARITIME UNIVERSITY, ACCRA.Call. +2348109901032
Study in ZENITH UNIVERSITY COLLEGE, ACCRA GHANA. Call: 08109901032
2017 ADMISSION IS ON INTO IRGIB AFRICAN UNIVERSITY call +2348109901032
Nigerian Village Square
© OgaVendor
| All The Nigerian News You Need in One Spot |