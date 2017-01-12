Contact Us
Politics News
Vanguard News
ECONOMY IN RECESSION: Motivation of workers should go beyond paying salary — Olugbodi
Your hernia will not heal on its own
My DSS, NJC story, N632m allegedly traced to my bank account – Ex-Enugu CJ
2Face suspends Victoria Island Club Rumours opening
AFCON 2017: Total to take 14 lucky football fans to Gabon
Punch News
Presidency dispels death rumour, says Buhari alive
EFCC, others lied against me –Diezani
Nationwide outage worsens as fire razes TCN control room
FG begins health insurance for corps members
Policemen to escort air travellers on Abuja-Kaduna Highway
SaharaReporters
Police Arrest/ Release Premium Times Publisher Dapo Olorunyomi
A Memory Of America By Azu Ishiekwene
Endgame & Abacha's Last Disciple By Louis Odion
Nigerian Air Force To Investigate Rann Accidental Air Strike
ThisDay Live
Dasuki Blames Ordeal on Buhari
Ooni has Never been Quizzed by EFCC, Say Ife Royal Families
Lagos hails judgement
Infantino Replaces Blatter as New FIFA President
‘Life Returning Back to Parts of Borno State as Security Stabilises’
The Sun News
KILLING NIGERIA, RELIGIOUSLY
PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Yahya Jammeh: dancing to the ‘hall of shame’
Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Tasks before Nwodo
EPL: Iwobi good for Arsenal –Henry
Premium Times NG
Buhari not dead — Presidency
BREAKING: Yahya Jammeh leaves Gambia for exile
Borno official ‘inserts electric heater into son’s anus for being gay’
AFCON 2017: Gyan heads Ghana into quarter-finals
Akwa Ibom Senator attacks Governor over 2019 elections
BattaBox
Entertainment News
Linda Ikeji
Wow! Millions of people around the world protest against Donald Trump's presidency (photos)
Can you find the six faces hidden in this bunch of roses?
Video: How to treat your wife: The difference between Barrack Obama & Donald Trump
Photo: Kidnapped man shot dead after his family failed to raise N3m ransom
Does this really happen?
Between model, Christine Teigen and a not-so-pretty Twitter troll
Not every man who cheats on you is bad - Actress, Iyabo Ojo writes
Video: Watch Senate President, Saraki, attempt to score a goal while playing football
Bella Naija
Boris Kodjoe & his Son Wear Red Nail Polish in Support of #WomensMarch and Feminism
Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa Join #WomensMarch in Protest Against Trump’s Presidency
Nigerian-American Author Luvvie Ajayi Sets Her ‘Ivanka Trump’ Pumps Ablaze | WATCH
President Trump thanks Media for “Great Reviews” of His Inaugural Speech
The President is Not Dead – Garba Shehu Confirms Buhari is Still on Holiday
Y Naija
The Thread: Are President Buhari’s aides actively championing divisive politics?
BREAKING: Jammeh leaves The Gambia
Today’s Noisemakers: Women’s march, Presidential aides, GEJites vs Buharists and others
Femi Adesina has this message for those wishing Buhari evil (READ)
The Thread: Is this how the Shia muslim sect spread in Nigeria?
TV Nolly
Sport News
SuperSport Nigeria
Rivers are Winners Cup champs
Onuwa rallies MFM for Lobi
Ambitious Rivers Utd take on Tornadoes
‘We won’t fail Akwa Utd test
‘We’ll stop Rivers in Cup tie’
CompleteSports Nigeria
All Nigeria Sports
Business News
BusinessDay
Stakeholders insist on privatisation of refineries
Turkish, S/African firms eye Lagos water transportation
Obasanjo’s farm to generate 30,000 jobs for Liberians – Minister
Spanish train conductor due in court Sunday after crash kills 79
Merger of Publicis and Omnicon makes biggest ad firm
The Nation » Business
GENCOs, DISCOs at war over mounting debts
IFAD to host confab on financing for rural development
NCC laments low patronage of DND service
‘Nigeria’s economy on path of recovery’
2017 Cowbellpedia secondary school mathematics TV quiz show begins
Nigeria Business News
CBN’s policies in best interest of Nigerians at this time – Emefiele
DMO sells N215bn bonds at yields below inflation
NIBSS backs ban on bitcoins, virtual currencies
NSE capitalisation sheds N11.3bn as bears remain in control
Nigeria to save over $100bn oil revenue via conservative savings – Ezekwesili
Job Vacancy News
Employment Nigeria
Marketing Executive at Carparts Nigeria Automobile Limited
Jobs at Arbico Plc - 5 positions
Customer Service Officers Recruitment at United Bank for Africa Plc
Entry Level Vacancy at Mayfair Microfinance Bank Limited
Vacancy at International Data Corporation
Jobs In Nigeria
PERSONAL ASSISTANT
Market Research Osogbo
Market Research Abeokuta
VIExperienced and Trainees Craft Apprentice Linesman
V Substation Electric Fitter Mechanics
NigeriaBestJobs
Job openings
Legal Entity Controller
vacancies at Schlumberger
TELLER
Careers at The British High Commission
Songs Of The Day
NotJustOk
VIDEO: El’Vee – Agenda
LEAK: Burna Boy ft Vbyz Kartel – Personally
Jhybo ft. CDQ, Yung6ix & Oshine – Iya Yin (Remix)
VIDEO Premiere: Dammy Krane X Davido – Ladies
Emeka – Industry Diary 2016
TooXclusive
VIDEO: Awilo Longomba – “Rihanna” ft. Yemi Alade [B-T-S]
VIDEO: Dammy Krane & Davido – “Ladies”
Jhybo – “Iya Yin REMIX” f. CDQ, Yung6ix & Oshine
Ade – “Yawa” f. BoyBreed
Li Joe – “Mad Over You” (Runtown Cover)
Tayo TV
OJB Jezreel - Zion & Not Afraid & Locho
VIDEO: Baba Dee - Go Down
VIDEO: Dbanj - Bother You
SammyLee - Tonight
Dj Caise Feat Ice Prince - Crush
iROKTV
Technology News
TechLoy
Fintech startup, Piggybank.ng saved ₦21 million for users last year
Efritin will be run remotely from outside the country – Nils Hammar
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates late Nigerian author, Flora Nwapa
This US company that sells West Africa-sourced Moringa has raised US$4.25 million
Fintech startup looking to raise US$100k? Register for DFS Lab’s iHub event
Ogbonge Blog
Benue Tech Forum Holds On 21st Of January at Makurdi Benue State
VoguePay Payment Gateway Reduces Transaction Fees
My Infinix Zero 4 Plus : Unboxing Photos, Specifications and Price
My itel it1516Plus Android Phone : Unboxing Photos, Specifications and Price
5 Reasons Why DomainKing.Ng Is My Best Web Hosting Company in Nigeria
WebTrends Nigeria
Samsung Releases Ultraslim Galaxy A3 & Galaxy A5 for Young Consumers
BlackBerry Passport Is Now Available in Nigeria
BlackBerry Passport Redefines Productivity for Mobile Professionals with Boundary – Breaking Design and Features
BrowseDotCom announces its 2nd Annual “Grassroots” Conference
Affordable Data: Here is for You, Whining Android Users
Nigerian Forums
Nairaland
President Buhari Didn't Die In London, He's Alive – Shehu Reacts To Rumored Death
See The 3rd Girl Involved In Chidinma Okeke's Leaked Sex Video & More Revelations
"Help Me Thank God, I Don Marry Oyinbo": Nigerian Man Weds White Lady In Ikoyi (Pic)
President Buhari's Spokesman, Garba Shehu Mocks Jonathan On Twitter. Nigerians React
Former Gambian Leader, Yahya Jammeh Arrives Airport For His Departure (Photos)
17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Rally In Port-Harcourt (Graphic Pics)
Women Around The World Protest Against President Trump
Police Arrest Female Suspect Who Cleans Expiry Date On Food Products
See What A Soldier Did To Man Who Was Wrongly Accused Of Stealing A Phone In Awka
"My Husband Is Not A Man, His Manhood Is Lifeless" — Divorce-Seeking Wife
Nigerian Best Forum
very reliable-mc'dave investment services ltd
Re: make your money work for you. Dont miss out
Re: beware of fraudstars in forex business
Re: FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET
Re: HOW TO FIND THE BEST ONLINE STOCK BROKER
Nigerian Village Square
