Politics News
Vanguard News
Cote d’Iviore prime minister, entire govt resign after mutiny by soldiers
Customs generated N898bn as revenue in 2016– Spokesman
Buhari to flag-off PHC revitalisation programme
Visas, BTA deprive Nasarawa Christian pilgrims from traveling- Scribe
Army releases 1,250 cleared Boko Haram suspects
Punch News
Shareholders rejoice as FG fires FRCN boss
BREAKING: FG suspends law that forced Adeboye to step down
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men’s player award
Gunmen abduct, gang-rape 15-year-old girl in Benue
African leaders apply pressure as Jammeh faces isolation
SaharaReporters
Buhari, Merkel And How Not To Love Terrorists By Emmanuel Ugwu
How We Identified Beneficiaries Of N5,000 Stipend - Presidency
NUPENG To Commence Warning Strike On January 11
EFCC Grills Five Ex-NNPC Bosses Over $153m Transfer
ThisDay Live
Dasuki Blames Ordeal on Buhari
Ooni has Never been Quizzed by EFCC, Say Ife Royal Families
Lagos hails judgement
Infantino Replaces Blatter as New FIFA President
‘Life Returning Back to Parts of Borno State as Security Stabilises’
The Sun News
Ronaldo picks FIFA best player 2016 award
Buhari fires Jim Obazee of Financial Reporting Council
Ajumogobia: Witness opens up on bribery allegation
Asaba Airport: Installation of landing aids begins
Premium Times NG
Collapsed Akwa Ibom church that killed 27 violated several building laws – Officials
PDP workers shun meeting with Sheriff
Ex-Niger governor Kure for burial Wednesday
Naira rebounds against dollar
Suspected cultists abduct, gang rape 15-year-old girl
BattaBox
Entertainment News
Linda Ikeji
See faces of the men arested in connection with Kim K's Paris robbery (photos)
Photos: From 700g to 2.2kg! Premature triplets in Kwara state doing well
See the full list at of winners at FIFA's 'The Best Awards 2016
President Uhuru finally meets ailing soccer star, Joe Kadenge, to fulfill his dying wish (photos)
Photo: Commercial motorcyclist spotted with 3 female passengers at Agege, Lagos
Cristiano Ronaldo wins the 2016 FIFA Best Player Of the Year Award! (photos)
Win this Gucci bag from Polo Avenue on Linda Ikeji Social
New Music: Funky Fresh - Ase (prod. H'Tee)
Bella Naija
New Video: Magnito – As I Get Money Ehn feat. Patoranking
Russia Says it Was Never Involved in Hacker Attacks against U.S.
BN TV: Vlogger Patricia Bright shares “My Surgery Story” & talks Regrets, Costs, Backlash of Cosmetic Surgery & More | Watch
“Corporate Governance Code”: President Buhari Appoints New Chairman & Executive Secretary of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria
BN TV: OAP Uwanma shares “5 Signs He Won’t Marry You” in her Latest Vlog | Watch
Y Naija
N2.6b fraud: Ex-NIMASA’s boss case adjourned to February 28
Improve your services or quit, Fashola tells DISCOs
Opinion: The North East is recovering but without her girls?
Buhari to lead ECOWAS leaders to Gambia on Wednesday
Opinion: Top digital trends for 2017
TV Nolly
Sport News
SuperSport Nigeria
Ikeme stars in Wolves' Cup stunner
Warriors head to PH for Rangers
Ocheme seeks Super Cup redemption
‘Demba clash not a-must-win’
Nwakaeme scores Cup winner for Angers
CompleteSports Nigeria
All Nigeria Sports
Business News
BusinessDay
Stakeholders insist on privatisation of refineries
Turkish, S/African firms eye Lagos water transportation
Obasanjo’s farm to generate 30,000 jobs for Liberians – Minister
Spanish train conductor due in court Sunday after crash kills 79
Merger of Publicis and Omnicon makes biggest ad firm
The Nation » Business
No going back on January warning strike – NUPENG
London commuters face transportation chaos
LCCI: Budget 2017 may not pull economy out of recession
Why insurance uptake is low in Nigeria, by experts
Kia releases first images of all-new Picanto
Nigeria Business News
NTDC gets new Acting DG
Customs may lose 50% revenue to ban on vehicles importation
CBN sells N173bn treasury bills at flat rate
Market sheds 1.4% in two days on profit taking
CBN to punish violators of Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme
Job Vacancy News
Employment Nigeria
Jobs at Nachitech Oilfield Supplies and Services Limited - 9 positions
Vacancies at National Hospital - 6 positions
Cashier Needed at The Leventis Foundation (Nigeria)
I T Support Officer
Management Executive
Jobs In Nigeria
PERSONAL ASSISTANT
Market Research Osogbo
Market Research Abeokuta
VIExperienced and Trainees Craft Apprentice Linesman
V Substation Electric Fitter Mechanics
NigeriaBestJobs
Job openings
Legal Entity Controller
vacancies at Schlumberger
TELLER
Careers at The British High Commission
Songs Of The Day
NotJustOk
Runtown’s Mad Over You Becomes Most Played Song On Nigerian Radio | Playdata Week 2
Does Nigerian Hip-Hop Need A Vector & M.I Joint Project?
VIDEO: Khaligraph Jones – Naked
BankyOnDBeatz – Fuego Senoras (EP) | Starring All-Star Female Line-Up Including Niniola & Muna
FiveMics Shinobi – Pull Up
TooXclusive
Dainella – Young M.A (Cover) OOOUUU
VIDEO: Peter Clarke – “Ordinary Guys” ft. Skales
Ice Flow – “See Level”
Internet Reacts As Sheyman Drops His List Of Industry’s ‘Most Real MVPs’
CLASSY DJ EXPREZIONI – TURNT Vol.5 Mix ft. Blazing RnB & Hip-Hop
Tayo TV
OJB Jezreel - Zion & Not Afraid & Locho
VIDEO: Baba Dee - Go Down
VIDEO: Dbanj - Bother You
SammyLee - Tonight
Dj Caise Feat Ice Prince - Crush
iROKTV
Technology News
TechLoy
Andela among winners of 2016 Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence
Amazon Prime Video now available in 51 African countries
Data price floor: NCC acted in national interest, says Senate Committee on Communications
BongoHive unveils five startups at 3rd Launch Demo Day
Mobisol raises US$15.53 million to deliver solar home systems in East Africa
Ogbonge Blog
Winners of #DomainKingNGRocks Contest Announced! Check Out The List...
DomainKing.Ng Contest : N250,000 + Other Rewards Up For Grabs
What Do You Want To See On OgbongeBlog in 2017?
How To Add Background Colour To Facebook Updates
NOW IN NIGERIA!!! Hands-on Life-changing Practical Training Events
WebTrends Nigeria
Samsung Releases Ultraslim Galaxy A3 & Galaxy A5 for Young Consumers
BlackBerry Passport Is Now Available in Nigeria
BlackBerry Passport Redefines Productivity for Mobile Professionals with Boundary – Breaking Design and Features
BrowseDotCom announces its 2nd Annual “Grassroots” Conference
Affordable Data: Here is for You, Whining Android Users
Nigerian Forums
Nairaland
DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics)
See The Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter
Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (Photo)
Cristiano Ronaldo Is FIFA World Player Of The Year
FIFA Best Player Award
Presiden Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies
Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As Financial Reporting Council Of Nigeria Chairman
President Buhari Sacks Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board
Actress Chika Ike Poses On Top Of Her Benz G-Wagon
Illegal Oil Bunkering: 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (Photos)
Nigerian Best Forum
Raise Cash For That Your Dream Business, With as little as N1000
ADMISSION INTO ZENITH UNIVERSITY COLLEGE, ACCRA. 09064069768
Welcome this brand new fabulous 2017 New Year with the best broker FBS!
Invest in 3.5m-5 million naira in your child,spouse or self&secure their future
Fantastic property deals for Entrepreneurs ,Corporate individuals and Companie
Nigerian Village Square
